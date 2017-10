The Selkirk College Faculty Association Standing Committee on Professional Excellence (SCOPE) Awards recognized (L-R) James Nicol, Takaia Larsen and Leslie Comire (missing from photo is Tiffany Snauwaert) for their outstanding contributions to post-secondary education in the region.

The Selkirk College Faculty Association Standing Committee on Professional Excellence has named four recipients for its 2016/17 awards.

The award recognizes educational leaders who inspire students through enthusiasm , knowledge and classroom skills.

One of them is Takaia Larsen who was nominated by one of her students.

The student nominator said Larsen makes herself available, listens and understands goals and needs.

The other winners are Tiffany Snauwaert, James Nicol and Leslie Comrie.