The Nelson Leafs are the toast of the KIJHL after another pair of strong showings over the weekend.

Friday in Grand Forks they edged the Border Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

Saturday in Nelson they scored a 3-2 win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

Leafs forward Ryan Cooper says the team is coming together nicely.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks lost to the Ghostriders 6-4 Friday in Frenie but recovered the next night at home with a 4-0 shellacking of the Border Bruins.

The Castlegar Rebels had a difficult time on their road trip taking a 3-2 loss to the Kimberley Dynamiters Friday and 4-3 the next night to Fernie.