Members of local credit unions would have much better accessibility if a proposed amalgamation of seven our region’s institutions is approved.

Heritage Credit Union’s CEO Georg Oberprieler says this would mean more options and services for members.

He adds branches would not consilodate with other credit unions if the amalgamation goes through in order to retain all staff.

Heritage and Kootenay Savings credit unions both operate branches in Castlegar and the Slocan Valley.