An arrest in Trail last week has resulted in a number of charges against a 60-year-old woman.

RCMP Cpl. Darryl Orr says police executed a search warrant at a Columbia Heights home.

Police seized what they believe to be cocaine and fentanyl.

The woman has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breaching an undertaking.

She’ll be kept in custody until her Rossland court appearance October 5.