Premier Horgan, Minister Mungall and Salmo delegation at UBCM 2017. (Left to right) Mayor Stephen White, Steve Dimock, MLA Michelle Mungall, Premier John Horgan and CAO Diane Kalen-Sukra.

The Village of Salmo is making a lot of noise at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

Mayor Stephen White says they’ve received a pair of prestigious awards.

One is the BC Wood Council’s award for excellence.

They also won the community excellence award for partnership for their work with the Heritage Hub building.

Also they received a special shout out from Premier John Horgan who donned a Salmo Dinner Jacket after his speech at the provincial UBCM conference.