The Kootenay Columbia School District’s estimated head count shows they’ll see a small increase in total enrollment this year.

This year SD 20 expects to see 3,842 students through grades K-12 but that number could climb to 3,875.

That’s slightly higher than last year’s total as of September 30 which was 3,742.

There are 2,333 students in grades K-7.

There’s 1,426 students signed up for grades 8-12.

There are also a number of students enrolled in alternative programs.