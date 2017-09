Slocan councillors Madeleine Perriere and John Van Bynen flank mayor Jessica Lunn at the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

Slocan’s W.E. Graham Community Services Society has been named as one of the recipients of Fortis BC’s Community Giving program.

Spokeswoman Diana Sorace says they were one of four organizations to get a $15,000 prize.

The funds will go towards upgrades for software, hardware, and new equipment for the society’s learning lab.