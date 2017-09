The McCormick Creek wildfire is seen on Aug. 14. (Courtesy BC Wildfire Service)

The recent cooler weather has reduced the threat of wildfires in our region.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Carlee Kachman says this summer was very busy for firefighters.

The Harrop Creek, McCormick Creek and Galena Bay wildfires are still burning but are being held or monitored and aren’t threatening any structures or communities.

Across the province this year there 1,276 wildfires have burned over 1.2 million hectares.