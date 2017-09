Nakusp RCMP say the body of a man missing since July 31 has been found.

They say it was discovered on Sept. 16 but they only issued a news release about it this week. They didn’t say where or how it was located.

Police haven’t confirmed whether it is that of Allan Ellsworth, 53, of Kelowna, who was last seen in Trout Lake.

But they say the death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.