The end of October and beginning of November in Trail means it’s time to clean up.

The annual fall clean-up program will be running again in most neighbourhoods.

The city’s Andrea Jolly says all refuse has to be properly bagged for collection.

Crews will be doing pick-ups on the following dates:

AREA

DAY

DATES
Glenmerry and Waneta Area Monday, Tuesday October 23, 24
Shavers Bench and Miral Heights Wednesday October 25
East Trail Thursday, Friday October 26, 27
Sunningdale Monday, Tuesday October 30, 31
West Trail Wednesday, Thursday November 1, 2
Tadanac Friday, Monday November 3, 6

 