The end of October and beginning of November in Trail means it’s time to clean up.
The annual fall clean-up program will be running again in most neighbourhoods.
The city’s Andrea Jolly says all refuse has to be properly bagged for collection.
Crews will be doing pick-ups on the following dates:
|
AREA
|
DAY
|
DATES
|Glenmerry and Waneta Area
|Monday, Tuesday
|October 23, 24
|Shavers Bench and Miral Heights
|Wednesday
|October 25
|East Trail
|Thursday, Friday
|October 26, 27
|Sunningdale
|Monday, Tuesday
|October 30, 31
|West Trail
|Wednesday, Thursday
|November 1, 2
|Tadanac
|Friday, Monday
|November 3, 6