Community Futures Greater Trail claimed the Investment Fund Award at the recent BC Community Futures AGM in Quesnel and Barkerville.

Executive director Erik Kalacis says they invested over $3.6 million in the last fiscal year.

He says the award reflects their efforts in financing new business start-ups, lending efforts, engaging youth in business and more.

Community Futures across the province dispersed $38.7 million in the last fiscal year.