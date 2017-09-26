The new NDP government has named some new faces to the Columbia Basin Trust board.

They include former Nelson-Creston MLA Corky Evans, who was one of the Trust’s architects.

Evans says he’s very comfortable with the Trust today although he admits he’s been out of the loop.

Evans takes the place of former Nelson mayor John Dooley who says there are no hard feelings. He says he thoroughly enjoyed his three years with the organization.

Former Revelstoke mayor David Raven has also been appointed to replace Fernie’s Mike Delich.

Both Evans and Raven will serve until the end of 2020.