The Kootenay Wild of the BC Female Midget AAA hockey league have folded.

General manager Dara Waterstreet says they didn’t have enough players to ice a team this year.

BC Hockey considered three factors in deciding to bench the Wild.

Eleven players and eight affilliate players were set to make up the team but a number of them committed to play elsewhere.

Some of the remaining players have been dispersed to other teams in the league.