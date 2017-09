A local MP hopes a bill he introduced Friday at the House of Commons gains support.

South Okanagan – West Kootenay’s Richard Cannings is calling for an amendment to the Species at Risk Act.

The bill would close a loophole which delays or even denies protection for species which are deemed to be at risk.

Cannings says the previous Conservative government did not make any decisions with regards to listing species between 2011 and 2015 even though 82 were identified as needing protection.