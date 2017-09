Interior Health has already been providing access to specialists using Telehealth technology. Now they're expanding to mental health as well.

Interior Health says more people in our region will soon be able to see a psychiatrist remotely.

Telehealth technology is being expanded for that purpose in Grand Forks and Nakusp.

Mental health administrator Chris Huston says it’s already being used in Creston.

The service is expected to come to Kaslo and New Denver as well.

Huston says in the past three months it’s been used 10 times at the pilot locations.