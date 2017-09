Concerned Shoreacres residents want the Regional District of Central Kootenay to take steps to make sure they’re safe on their property.

Brian Kirkham was part of a group that spoke to the R-D-C-K about hunters illegally firing guns near their homes.

They want it to stop.

Kirkham says people from as far as Kelowna have used the area to shoot elk which are common there.

He says they’re poaching, not hunting.