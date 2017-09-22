The fourth Selkirk College Rural Pre-Medicine Program cohort gathered at the Mir Centre for Peace on the Castlegar Campus during the week of classes. The class includes 25 students who will be focused on education with a rurally-based tone for the next three years.

A new crop of students are preparing to launch careers in rural health care.

Selkirk College liason Jonathan Vanderhoek says he’s pleased to welcome the school’s fourth cohort in the rural pre-medicine program.

The program has a specific goal.

It’s a three year program with options for university transfers.