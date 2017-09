A crew from FortisBC has joined efforts to restore service to Turks and Caicos Islands in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

A Fortis crew helping with recovery efforts in Turks and Caicos had to be evacuated from the islands due to Hurricane Maria.

The crew consisted of employees from Castlegar and Trail, they were helping to repair damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Spokeswoman Nicole Bogdanovic says their last day on the ground was Tuesday.

She says they hope to return to the islands by Sunday.