Ken Kalesnikoff of the Interior Lumber Manufacturers Association addresses the RDCK board this week.

The Interior Lumber Manufacturers Association insists watersheds can be logged safely.

They appeared before the Regional District of Central Kootenay board yesterday to talk about it.

ILMA chair Ken Kalesnikoff says they take the public’s concerns seriously.

There’s been controversy lately about the possibility of the Ymir watershed being logged. But Kalesnikoff says that alone is not what prompted their presentation.

One Ymir resident who heard the presentation wasn’t reassured.

Jay Leus says it was cold comfort because their fight right now is with BC Timber Sales.

On the other hand, Leus says he was pleased that RDCK directors are united in their concerns about water security and forest fire protection.

Ymir residents feel they can’t afford to lose any flows in their watershed. It’s being eyed for logging although that’s still in the early planning stages.