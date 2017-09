A suggested amalgamation of credit unions in our region would see them operate under a new banner as a new entity.

Kootenay Savings president and CEO Brent Tremblay says the idea is not being approached as a merger.

If the amalgamation is approved the change could happen in 2018.

The new credit union would serve 82,000 members across 24 branches in 22 communities through the Kootenays, Boundary and Columbia Valley.