Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is seen at centre during her swearing-in ceremony. Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon is at left.

The new NDP provincial government says the big money era in BC politics is over.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy supports the government’s move to end corporate and union donations.

Additionally individual donations will be limited to $1,200 a year which is the second lowest limit in Canada.

A subsidy is being added based on votes per party from the prior election.