A strong showing for Castlegar’s Communities in Bloom committee at the National-International Symposium and Awards Ceremony in Ottawa-Gattineau.

Castlegar received a 5 blooms, or bronze rating in the Class of Champions medium category.

President Darlene Kalawsky says they received the Scotts Turf Builder Landscape award.

Castlegar also received recognition for their bicycle display and their floral work.