Thursday is a day to eradicate the hate.

Castlegar city councillor Deb McIntosh says there will be an International Day of Peace Event at Millennium Park.

The event starts at 6:00 pm and will boast a number of guest speakers.

The city is also hosting a Giving Thanks community potluck dinner October 7 at the Celgar Pavilion.

Turkey dinners will be provided, those who attend are asked to bring a side dish.

The dinner starts at 4:00 pm.