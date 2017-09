Happy little girl sitting in teacher's lap at preshool and reading a book while other children are playing.

The Columbia Basin Trust is launcing a new program to support child care and early childhood educators in our region.

President and CEO Johnny Stralaeff says the three-year program will provide grants to improve existing facilities.

The Trust will invest $3.6 million over the course of the program.

They’ll also provide training support for early childhood educators to help fill workforce gaps.