Fortis BC's Blair Weston (left) gifted a suitcase to outgoing CAO John Malcolm (right).

It was an end of an era at last night’s Castlegar City Council meeting.

It was John Malcom’s last meeting as Castlegar’s Cheif Administrative Officer.

We asked him what’s next.

The mayor and council all had kind words to send off Malcolm, including a suggestion from councillor Arry Dhillon to join the Rotary Club.

His last day is October 1 when he’ll be replaced by transportation and public works director Chris Barlow.