Energy efficiency upgrades to Castlegar’s south sewage treatment plant continue to pay off.

Fortis BC has given the city a rebate cheque for $24,500 for cutting the facility’s energy consumpion by 57%.

Mayor Lawrence Chernoff says it’s recognition for a lot of hard work.

Castlegar has received $50,000 in total from Fortis BC for the treatment plant upgrades over the past two years.