Here’s something you don’t hear much about anymore: RCMP busted two marijuana grow-ops last month in the Slocan Valley.

On Aug. 12, they searched a property on Highway 6 near Winlaw. A woman was arrested and more than 400 plants were seized along with bud and various products.

Three days later, they located another grow op on Crown land near Crescent Valley. Two men were arrested while harvesting the more than 150 plants.

Both were released from custody pending a court appearance.

Sgt. Darren Oelke says they continue to enforce the existing law.

Marijuana possession is expected to made legal on July 1, 2018 and adults will be allowed to grow up to four plants per household.