In KIJHL action in Fruitvale today the Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat the Columbia Valley Rockies 7-3 at home, they lost 6-4 to the Kimberley Dynamiters 6-4 Saturday.

In Nelson the Leafs smashed the Fernie Ghostriders 12-3 Friday but only managed a 3-3 tie with the Rockies Saturday.

Leafs forward Jackson Zimmermann says they’ll be better next week.

The Grand Forks Border Bruins were 1-1 in a pair of weekend home games, Friday they fell 3-2 to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats but answered back Saturday with a 4-2 victory over the Golden Rockets.

Friday in Castlegar the Rebels laid a 9-3 beating on the Columbia Valley Rockies.