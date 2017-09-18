Henning von Krogh holds a proof of one of the signs on the new walking tour. The building pictured was once the home of The Ledge newspaper and until recently was Home Hardware, but is not expected to stand much longer.

A new historic walking tour of New Denver will be launched this weekend.

Henning von Krogh of the Silvery Slocan Historical Society put it together.

He says 33 illustrated signs have been installed on heritage buildings and at the sites of lost buildings.

Von Krogh will lead a tour from the museum at 2 p.m. on Sunday.