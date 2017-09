A rendering of the proposed Slocan seniors housing project. However, only eight of the proposed 12 units will be built in the first phase.

The Slocan Valley Housing Society will break ground this fall on a seniors housing project in Slocan City.

But president Rita Moir says it won’t be as large as they originally hoped.

BC housing is providing $831,000 plus a low-interest mortgage, while the Columbia Basin Trust is putting up $269,000.

The community raised more than $45,000 in last year’s Hike and Bike for Housing event and has also provided free materials and pro bono services.