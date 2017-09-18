Last week's meteor over our area probably came down in the area shaded in blue, according to a planetary scientist at the University of Calgary.

A University of Calgary professor has a better idea of where the meteor in our area landed last week.

The American Meteor Society initially suggested it touched down somewhere near Meadow Creek.

But after talking to witnesses and reviewing video, Alan Hildebrand says it was probably further south.

Hildebrand says some of the meteor might have landed in Kootenay Lake.

The fireball on Labour Day lit up the night sky across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Hildebrand will return to the area this weekend and is interested in viewing additional footage.

If you can help, contact him at ahildebr@ucalgary.ca or 403-220-2291.