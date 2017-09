Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachapelle finished 2nd in the Amazing Race Canada finale on CTV.

Two Rosslanders gained quite a following during their run on C-T-V’s The Amazing Race Canada.

Ryan Lachapelle and Kenneth McAlpine, known as “Team Giver”, finished second in the series finale.

Lachapelle says he particularly enjoyed running a leg through Nelson, though it wasn’t their first.

McAlpine says they were able to re-live the experience by watching the series.

Team Giver hopes to stay in the public light, possibly as motivational speakers or on TV.