The Rosslanders were runners-up on the season finale of CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada.

Ryan Lachapelle and Kenneth McAlpine finished second in the 11-week competition on CTV. The final episode took them to Quebec City, where they scaled a net above a waterfall and walked up the side of a building.

While they missed out on the $250,000 grand prize, they did win a trip to Barcelona plus $5,000.

The Toronto couple who won the finale placed first in all of the race’s last five legs.

The show also featured Deb and Aaron Baker, a mother and son from Grand Forks who were eliminated early on.