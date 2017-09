Members of the first Selkirk College Law & Justice Studies cohort that began studies on the Castlegar Campus in the first week of September.

Selkirk College’s first Law & Justice class is in session.

Arts and sciences coordinator Takaia Larsen says the inaugural group is excited to be there.

The program trains participants for careers in law, law enforcement, paralegal and more.

It’s expected there will be a shortage of lawyers in Canada as many are over 50 and preparing to retire.