A 35-year-old Nelson man has been sentenced to thirty months in jail for breaking in to Castlegar’s Chameleon Restaurant earlier this month.

Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Laurel Matthew says Brandon Malkinson was arrested in Nelson September 7.

She confirmed that he had been shot after a fight broke out when he was confronted by the restaurant owner.

The owner will not face charges as his actions were found to be within the bounds of reasonable force.

Malkinson was found guilty of assault, breach of probation and two counts of break and enter.