Unionized employees at the Fireside Inn in Castlegar have ratified a new three year collective bargaining agreement.

It comes one day before the existing contract expired.

United Steelworkers Local 1-405 financial secretary Jeff Bromley says the negotiations were done over the course of two days and were in very good faith.

The deal includes a seven per cent raise, improved employer- paid benefits, $100 annual clothing allowance and improved scheduling language.

Thirteen unionized employees work at the Fireside Inn.