Canadian rock climbing star Will Stanhope will be at this year's festival.

The fifth annual Kootenay Rock Climbing Festival is coming to Robson later this month.

Director of the Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers Vince Hempsall says the event is fun for all ages and skill levels.

The two day event starts September 23 at the Lions Head Pub and will feature an appearance from Canadian rock climbing star Will Stanhope.

The following day there will be clinics hosted by registered rock climbing guides.