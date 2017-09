Our two local NDP federal MPs don’t know who they’ll support to lead the party in the next federal election.

The four candidates are Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton, Guy Caron and Jagmeet Singh

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings says all four are worthy of leading the party.

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski says the candidate he supported dropped out of the race in July.

Stetski adds all of the candidates would be great leaders.

The first ballot results will be announced October 1.