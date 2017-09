A crew from FortisBC has joined efforts to restore service to Turks and Caicos Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Three Fortis BC employees from our region are in Turks and Caicos helping with recovery efforts at the islands which were hit by Hurricane Irma.

Fortis BC spokeswoman Diana Sorace says the West Kootenay crew consists of two linemen from Trail.

Joining them is a supervisor from Castlegar.

They arrived Sunday and you can follow their progress by clicking the link at here.