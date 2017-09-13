The government, Executive Flight Centre, and its driver, have all pled not guilty to eight charges laid in the 2013 Lemon Creek fuel spill.

By John Boivin

People forced from their Slocan Valley homes by a jet fuel spill in 2013 are being asked to submit their expense claims.

Evacuees met on Sunday night in Slocan Park to hear the latest in their class action suit.

Lawyer David Aaron told the crowd he needs details of what the evacuation cost.

Aaron says residents should submit their claims to the investigator by October 2.

Russell Hurlbert lives downstream from the spill site and says the spill’s aftermath still affects people in the area

About 2,700 properties were evacuated in July 2013 when a truck carrying jet fuel tipped over into Lemon Creek.

Residents downstream from the spill were forced from their homes.