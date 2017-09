The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The City of Trail is ready to proceed with a plan for parking for when the new Riverfront Library Museum opens.

Councillor Lisa Pasin says they’ve awarded a contract to Urban Systems to begin planning for the area on Esplanade Avenue.

The contract is for $53,000.

Urban Systems will work alongside the contractor for the Riverfront Centre to draft a parking plan.