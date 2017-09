The Harrop Creek wildfire is seen in a slide from a public meeting in Procter last week.

Rain over the weekend helped the local fire situation a bit.

But Southeast Fire Centre information officer Karlie Shaughnessy says we’re still a long way from the end of it.

The Harrop Creek fire has been quiet but now that the smoke has lifted it’s expected to be more active.

It remains about four and a half kilometers from Harrop and Procter.

Close to 500 properties are on evacuation alert.