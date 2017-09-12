The Cops for Kids stopped at the Crescent Valley Fire Hall for a break which gave Slocan Valley regional director Walter Popoff the opportunity to thank all of the riders for participating in the ride and especially Rob Crowder, a sheriff and Crescent Valley volunteer firefighter. Area H sponsored him for $750.

There’s been an influx of cops on bikes in our region.

They’re making their way through the area for the annual Cops For Kids bike ride.

Castlegar RCMP Cst. Ron George says it’s a good group this year.

Sunday they left Grand Forks and scaled the Paulson Pass.

Today they went through Castlegar, Nelson and Balfour.

They’ll be rolling through Creston tomorrow via the Kootenay Lake ferry en route to Cranbrook.