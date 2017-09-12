Rick Desautel (centre) is surrounded by his daughter, wife, and supporters outside the Nelson courthouse. He was at the centre of a test case this year that resulted in Canadian hunting rights being upheld for Sinixt members living in the US.

A judge has reserved decision in the Crown’s appeal of the Sinixt hunting rights case.

They’re trying to overturn a decision that granted Canadian hunting rights to Sinixt members living in the US.

Local author Eileen Delehanty Pearkes, who has written about the First Nation, says it’s an important case.

A BC Supreme Court judge heard three days of arguments in Nelson last week.

Pearkes says the Crown argued that under the constitution, aboriginal rights can only be extended to people in Canada.

But a lawyer for the Sinixt responded that those rights should be extended to include trans-boundary people.