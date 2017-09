A travelling classroom will be making a stop in the in our region again.Farrell Segal owns the Maker Mobile which is a truck that moonlights as an art studio, workshop, hackspace and laboratory.

It was out here briefly this summer.

The vehicle will be part of Kootenay Make Fest later this month.

There will be workshops on 3D printing among others.

The Maker Mobile will be making stops in Rossland, Montrose and Salmo between September 23 – October 3.