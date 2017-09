Looking south toward Slocan Lake: A portion of the Bonanza marsh parcel being purchased by the Valhalla Foundation, to become the Snk’mip Marsh Nature Preserve. The road with tracks (left side of the photo) was built by the former owner. This and other damaged areas will be restored and no motorized access will be allowed. (Bill Lander photo)

Bonanza Marsh at the north end of Slocan Lake will become a nature preserve.

The Valhalla Foundation raised almost $350,000 to acquire it from private owners.

Craig Pettitt says it realizes their long-held dream to protect that area.

Pettitt says they’ll remove debris and equipment and restore the marsh as a natural wetland.

It will now be known as the Snk-mip Marsh Nature Preserve.

Pettitt says public access will be maintained but it will be closed to hunting, trapping, and camping.