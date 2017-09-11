A pair of overtime wins at home for the Grand Forks Border Bruins to start their KIJHL season.

Saturday they beat the Spokane Braves 5-4 and Friday they edged the Fernie Ghostriders 3-2.

In Fruitvale Saturday the Beaver Valley Nitehawks smashed Fernie 6-0 after taking a 1-0 loss to the Leafs in Nelson the previous night.

The Nelson Leafs were dealt a 2-1 loss at home Saturday against the Kimberley Dynamiters.

Leafs coach Mario DiBella says they ran into a hot goalie.

The Castlegar Rebels began their season in Golden Friday with a 1-0 default loss to the Rockets, they responded Saturday in Invermere with an 8-2 shellacking of the Columbia Valley Rockies.