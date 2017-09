A local firefighter who has spent countless hours over the years raising funds for charity has been recognized for his efforts.

Robson Volunteer Fire Department captain Dustin LePage received the Firefigher of the Year award from Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

LePage has been with the Robson hall since 2012.

They hold a number of events to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada including the Firefighter Games and their annual spring boot drive.