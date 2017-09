A Stanley Humphries graduate is getting set to take his hometown to the big screen.

Castlegar native and film director Scooter Corkle began shooting “Hollow in the Land” here a few years ago and now it’s ready to be released.

He says he enjoyed filming in Castlegar.

The movie’s first screening is at the Vancouver International Film Festival in October.

After that he hopes to have screenings in Castlegar.