The Kootenay unemployment rate was down a bit last month compared to the same time last year.

Statistics Canada says it stood at 7.7 per cent versus eight percent in August 2016.

Nearly 72,000 people had jobs, up from about 65,000 the previous year.

Another 6,000 were looking for work, up from 5,600.

But the local rate was still higher than the provincial figure of 5.1 per cent and the national rate of 6.2 per cent.